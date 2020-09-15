Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) has a beta value of 0.67 and has seen 5,965,974 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.42 Million, closed the last trade at $0.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -5.06% during that session. The GLBS stock price is -2408.33% off its 52-week high price of $3.01 and 8.33% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) trade information

Despite being -5.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 11 when the GLBS stock price touched $0.1325 or saw a rise of 7.92%. Year-to-date, Globus Maritime Limited shares have moved -87.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) have changed -13.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $200, which means that the shares’ value could jump 166566.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $200 while the price target rests at a high of $200. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +166566.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 166566.7% from current levels.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -682.8%.