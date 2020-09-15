Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 8,185,981 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $257.85 Million, closed the last trade at $2.11 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 5.5% during that session. The MRNS stock price is -65.88% off its 52-week high price of $3.5 and 52.13% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) trade information

Sporting 5.5% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 14 when the MRNS stock price touched $2.15-1 or saw a rise of 1.86%. Year-to-date, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -2.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) have changed 17.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 157.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +326.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 89.57% from current levels.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -10.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.29% with a share float percentage of 70.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 112 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with over 11.96 Million shares worth more than $30.38 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC held 9.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lion Point Capital, LP, with the holding of over 10.87 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.62 Million and represent 8.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.3% shares in the company for having 2814953 shares of worth $7.15 Million while later fund manager owns 1.79 Million shares of worth $4.55 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.47% of company’s outstanding stock.