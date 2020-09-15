Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,575,465 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $296Million, closed the last trade at $1 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 11.11% during that session. The UXIN stock price is -280% off its 52-week high price of $3.8 and 28% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Uxin Limited (UXIN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Uxin Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.11% over the past 6 months, compared to 5.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 43.8% and 52.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -77.5%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +67.5%.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.82% with a share float percentage of 27.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uxin Limited having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Warburg Pincus LLC with over 37.4 Million shares worth more than $53.48 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Warburg Pincus LLC held 98.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the holding of over 10.08 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.41 Million and represent 26.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 10.39% shares in the company for having 3950000 shares of worth $6.36 Million while later fund manager owns 202.79 Thousand shares of worth $310.27 Thousand as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.