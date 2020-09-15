Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 1,817,630 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.98 Billion, closed the recent trade at $40.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.22% during that session. The HTHT stock price is -14.24% off its 52-week high price of $46.2 and 38.16% above the 52-week low of $25.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

Despite being -0.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 09 when the HTHT stock price touched $45.01- or saw a rise of 9.73%. Year-to-date, Huazhu Group Limited shares have moved 1.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have changed 4.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.31.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Huazhu Group Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +47.7% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -252.94%, compared to -47.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -90.4% and -15.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.8%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $377.94 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $477.79 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $436.53 Million and $407.69 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -13.4% for the current quarter and 17.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +80.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +146.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.01%.

HTHT Dividends

Huazhu Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between November 10 and November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.34 at a share yield of 0.83%.