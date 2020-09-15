Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 2,175,019 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.14 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.03 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 3.86% during that session. The CTXR stock price is -91.26% off its 52-week high price of $1.97 and 61.17% above the 52-week low of $0.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 511.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Sporting 3.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the CTXR stock price touched $1.1 or saw a rise of 6.36%. Year-to-date, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 0.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) have changed -3.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 769.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 265.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 288.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +288.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 288.35% from current levels.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.9%.