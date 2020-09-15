Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,100,991 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $367.95 Million, closed the last trade at $19.08 per share which meant it gained $3.43 on the day or 21.92% during that session. The BCYC stock price is -5.35% off its 52-week high price of $20.1 and 60.69% above the 52-week low of $7.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 47.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.5.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) trade information

Sporting 21.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 14 when the BCYC stock price touched $19.98- or saw a rise of 4.52%. Year-to-date, Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares have moved 102.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) have changed 11.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 154.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +57.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -10.9% from current levels.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +42.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.08%, compared to 13.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.7% and -88% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.3%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.33 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.51 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.32 Million and $5.28 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 152.3% for the current quarter and -14.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -124.5%.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.1% with a share float percentage of 51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bicycle Therapeutics plc having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited with over 1.96 Million shares worth more than $30.82 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited held 45.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sv Health Investors, LLC, with the holding of over 1.92 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.15 Million and represent 44.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Science & Technology Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.88% shares in the company for having 211444 shares of worth $3.33 Million while later fund manager owns 81.52 Thousand shares of worth $1.28 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.88% of company’s outstanding stock.