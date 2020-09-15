NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) has a beta value of 0.14 and has seen 1,674,146 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $352.83 Million, closed the last trade at $2.97 per share which meant it gained $0.94 on the day or 46.31% during that session. The NEXT stock price is -128.28% off its 52-week high price of $6.78 and 62.46% above the 52-week low of $1.115. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 314.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) trade information

Sporting 46.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 14 when the NEXT stock price touched $3.01-1 or saw a rise of 1.33%. Year-to-date, NextDecade Corporation shares have moved -51.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 123.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) have changed 102.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 446.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump -4.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +68.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -66.33% from current levels.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.6%.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.5% with a share float percentage of 92.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NextDecade Corporation having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC with over 57.87 Million shares worth more than $125.01 Million. As of June 29, 2020, York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC held 47.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Valinor Management, LLC, with the holding of over 19.55 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.23 Million and represent 16.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 1219241 shares of worth $2.63 Million while later fund manager owns 924.46 Thousand shares of worth $2Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.77% of company’s outstanding stock.