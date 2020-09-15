Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,584,626 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $89.17 Million, closed the last trade at $2.66 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 24.88% during that session. The EVGN stock price is -10.9% off its 52-week high price of $2.95 and 71.8% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 557.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 353.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) trade information

Sporting 24.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 14 when the EVGN stock price touched $2.77-3 or saw a rise of 3.97%. Year-to-date, Evogene Ltd. shares have moved 75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) have changed 90%. Short interest in the company has seen 100.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 200.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +200.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 200.75% from current levels.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.9 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.9 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $721Million and $1.18 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 163.5% for the current quarter and 61.3% for the next.

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.37% with a share float percentage of 32.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evogene Ltd. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. with over 2.76 Million shares worth more than $2.76 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. held 10.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with the holding of over 767.18 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $766.95 Thousand and represent 2.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Ivy Science & Technology Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 10.17% shares in the company for having 2620002 shares of worth $2.62 Million while later fund manager owns 299.88 Thousand shares of worth $336.97 Thousand as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.