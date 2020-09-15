Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 7,963,100 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $114.77 Billion, closed the last trade at $403.51 per share which meant it gained $20.51 on the day or 5.36% during that session. The ZM stock price is -18.46% off its 52-week high price of $478 and 84.89% above the 52-week low of $60.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.76.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) trade information

Sporting 5.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 10 when the ZM stock price touched $407.82 or saw a rise of 1.06%. Year-to-date, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. shares have moved 493.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) have changed 64.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $426.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $228 while the price target rests at a high of $735. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +82.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -43.5% from current levels.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +274.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 545.71%, compared to 4.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 744.4% and 333.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +286%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $692.05 Million for the current quarter. 23 have an estimated revenue figure of $721.15 Million for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $166.59 Million and $188.25 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 315.4% for the current quarter and 283.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +611.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.46%.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.24% with a share float percentage of 58.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. having a total of 465 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 15.15 Million shares worth more than $3.84 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 7.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.28 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.61 Billion and represent 5.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.33% shares in the company for having 4535751 shares of worth $1.15 Billion while later fund manager owns 2.52 Million shares of worth $639.17 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.29% of company’s outstanding stock.