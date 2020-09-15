R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) has a beta value of 2.65 and has seen 3,836,149 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $98.2 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.36 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 16.24% during that session. The RRD stock price is -255.15% off its 52-week high price of $4.83 and 47.06% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 326.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) trade information

Sporting 16.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the RRD stock price touched $1.48 or saw a rise of 7.43%. Year-to-date, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares have moved -65.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) have changed 2.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +47.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 47.06% from current levels.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.88% over the past 6 months, compared to -6.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -58.1% and -47.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18.1%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.26 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.31 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.62 Billion and $1.63 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -22.4% for the current quarter and -19.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -453.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -5%.