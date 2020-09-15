Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 112,000,000 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.56 Billion, closed the last trade at $35.79 per share which meant it gained $3.66 on the day or 11.39% during that session. The NKLA stock price is -162.62% off its 52-week high price of $93.99 and 71.3% above the 52-week low of $10.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 72.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Sporting 11.39% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 08 when the NKLA stock price touched $54.56- or saw a rise of 34.4%. Year-to-date, Nikola Corporation shares have moved 246.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) have changed -22.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45 while the price target rests at a high of $79. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +120.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.73% from current levels.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +9%.