Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 3,250,486 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15Million, closed the last trade at $1.81 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 5.85% during that session. The WWR stock price is -411.05% off its 52-week high price of $9.25 and 86.19% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 571.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 972.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) trade information

Sporting 5.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 09 when the WWR stock price touched $1.925 or saw a rise of 5.97%. Year-to-date, Westwater Resources, Inc. shares have moved -14.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) have changed -13.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 212.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $150, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8187.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $150 while the price target rests at a high of $150. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +8187.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8187.29% from current levels.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +54.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +86% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.