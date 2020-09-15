Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD) has a beta value of 2.48 and has seen 2,954,125 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.75 Million, closed the last trade at $0.22 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 6.05% during that session. The PACD stock price is -3031.82% off its 52-week high price of $6.89 and 4.59% above the 52-week low of $0.2099. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.96.

Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD) trade information

Sporting 6.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 08 when the PACD stock price touched $0.2467 or saw a rise of 9.73%. Year-to-date, Pacific Drilling S.A. shares have moved -94.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD) have changed -32.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump -54.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.1 while the price target rests at a high of $0.1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -54.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -54.55% from current levels.

Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pacific Drilling S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -69.52% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.7% and 75.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.2%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $32.5 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $54.31 Million and $33.13 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -40.2% for the current quarter and -35.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +74.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.1%.