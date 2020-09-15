Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) has a beta value of -2.06 and has seen 7,217,902 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $287.14 Million, closed the last trade at $1.21 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 11.01% during that session. The IDEX stock price is -228.93% off its 52-week high price of $3.98 and 76.86% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 33.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Sporting 11.01% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 14 when the IDEX stock price touched $1.22 or saw a rise of 0.82%. Year-to-date, Ideanomics, Inc. shares have moved 41.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) have changed -9.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 313.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +313.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 313.22% from current levels.

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -135.1%.