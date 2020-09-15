Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) has a beta value of 2.33 and has seen 1,183,688 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.19 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.65 per share which meant it lost -$1.42 on the day or -27.91% during that session. The FRAN stock price is -501.37% off its 52-week high price of $21.95 and 53.42% above the 52-week low of $1.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 272.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) trade information

Despite being -27.91% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 09 when the FRAN stock price touched $5.33-3 or saw a rise of 31.1%. Year-to-date, Francesca’s Holdings Corporation shares have moved -64.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -29.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) have changed -31.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 904.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 535.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 475.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $21. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +475.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 475.34% from current levels.

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +38.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.