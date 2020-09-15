Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has a beta value of 2.76 and has seen 1,575,606 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.9 Billion, closed the recent trade at $7.37 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.96% during that session. The RRC stock price is -27.14% off its 52-week high price of $9.37 and 78.15% above the 52-week low of $1.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 19 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

Sporting 0.96% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 14 when the RRC stock price touched $7.50-2 or saw a rise of 2.33%. Year-to-date, Range Resources Corporation shares have moved 51.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) have changed -16.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +89.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -45.73% from current levels.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Range Resources Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +166.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -95%, compared to -44.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.1% and -12.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.8%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $498.37 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $516.27 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $474.75 Million and $545.44 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5% for the current quarter and -5.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +2.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.2%.