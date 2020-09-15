Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) has a beta value of 0.51 and has seen 30,142,720 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.38 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.24 per share which meant it gained $0.8 on the day or 32.79% during that session. The PSTV stock price is -393.83% off its 52-week high price of $16 and 71.3% above the 52-week low of $0.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 81.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 474.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.65.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) trade information

Sporting 32.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the PSTV stock price touched $3.50-1 or saw a rise of 10.57%. Year-to-date, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 30.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) have changed 5.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 274.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +54.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 54.32% from current levels.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +132.38% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -2066.7% and -382.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -95.7%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +96.8%.