Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) has a beta value of 3.05 and has seen 114,000,000 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.19 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.05 per share which meant it gained $0.67 on the day or 177.04% during that session. The NVUS stock price is -38.1% off its 52-week high price of $1.45 and 76.19% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 303.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 503.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NVUS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) trade information

Sporting 177.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the NVUS stock price touched $1.35 or saw a rise of 30.84%. Year-to-date, Novus Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 60.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 140.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) have changed 113.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 211.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.45 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +90.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -57.14% from current levels.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NVUS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.1%.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.11% with a share float percentage of 36.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Novus Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 3.18 Million shares worth more than $1.46 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 16.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 1.79 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $818.24 Thousand and represent 9.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.28% shares in the company for having 54790 shares of worth $25.12 Thousand while later fund manager owns 4.98 Thousand shares of worth $2.28 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.