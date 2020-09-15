Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,311,713 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.59 Billion, closed the last trade at $31.17 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 0.84% during that session. The MDLA stock price is -28.97% off its 52-week high price of $40.2 and 48.54% above the 52-week low of $16.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) trade information

Sporting 0.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 10 when the MDLA stock price touched $33.64- or saw a rise of 7.34%. Year-to-date, Medallia, Inc. shares have moved 0.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) have changed 0.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32 while the price target rests at a high of $52. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +66.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.66% from current levels.

Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -27.2%.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.62% with a share float percentage of 78.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Medallia, Inc. having a total of 172 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SC US (TTGP) Ltd with over 44.41 Million shares worth more than $1.12 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, SC US (TTGP) Ltd held 30.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Champlain Investment Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 9.04 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $228.23 Million and represent 6.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.61% shares in the company for having 2370000 shares of worth $50.91 Million while later fund manager owns 1.98 Million shares of worth $49.99 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.35% of company’s outstanding stock.