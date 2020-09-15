Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 1,261,345 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $62.38 Million, closed the last trade at $0.97 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 8.54% during that session. The DFFN stock price is -134.02% off its 52-week high price of $2.27 and 78.35% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) trade information

Sporting 8.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 14 when the DFFN stock price touched $0.98 or saw a rise of 0.54%. Year-to-date, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 111.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) have changed -9.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 847.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 330.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 260.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +260.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 260.82% from current levels.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +58.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +78.9%.