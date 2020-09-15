Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has a beta value of 0.51 and has seen 5,369,605 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $495.45 Million, closed the last trade at $2.42 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 3.86% during that session. The AMRS stock price is -150.83% off its 52-week high price of $6.07 and 42.15% above the 52-week low of $1.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

Sporting 3.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 10 when the AMRS stock price touched $3.29-2 or saw a rise of 26.44%. Year-to-date, Amyris, Inc. shares have moved -21.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) have changed -27.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 313.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +354.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 271.9% from current levels.

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amyris, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +54.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -54.78%, compared to -7.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.7% and 92.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +20.4%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $38.76 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $85.81 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $34.95 Million and $40.54 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.9% for the current quarter and 111.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -51.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +27.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.