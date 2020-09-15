Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 7,541,301 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.66 Billion, closed the last trade at $17.39 per share which meant it gained $0.83 on the day or 5.01% during that session. The SPCE stock price is -144.34% off its 52-week high price of $42.49 and 60.32% above the 52-week low of $6.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Sporting 5.01% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 09 when the SPCE stock price touched $18.70- or saw a rise of 7.03%. Year-to-date, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 50.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have changed -6.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $28. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +61.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.51% from current levels.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -1.8%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.25% with a share float percentage of 59.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.69 Million shares worth more than $125.72 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.42 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.21 Million and represent 2.1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.72% shares in the company for having 3622489 shares of worth $59.19 Million while later fund manager owns 2.53 Million shares of worth $41.38 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.2% of company’s outstanding stock.