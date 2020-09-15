Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) has a beta value of 2.93 and has seen 1,450,959 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $103.48 Million, closed the last trade at $1.04 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.97% during that session. The MARK stock price is -242.31% off its 52-week high price of $3.56 and 75.96% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) trade information

Sporting 2.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 10 when the MARK stock price touched $1.09 or saw a rise of 4.59%. Year-to-date, Remark Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 101.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) have changed -24.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 308.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.25 while the price target rests at a high of $4.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +308.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 308.65% from current levels.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Remark Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +252.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -53.85%, compared to 5.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 63.6% and 75% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +82.1%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.82 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.59 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $686Million and $260Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 311.1% for the current quarter and 1280.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -8.9%.