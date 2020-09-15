MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 1,823,996 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $362.32 Million, closed the last trade at $3.22 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 8.78% during that session. The MEIP stock price is -38.51% off its 52-week high price of $4.46 and 77.64% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) trade information

Sporting 8.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 14 when the MEIP stock price touched $3.25-0 or saw a rise of 0.92%. Year-to-date, MEI Pharma, Inc. shares have moved 29.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) have changed 15%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 195.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.5 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +303.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 70.81% from current levels.

MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MEI Pharma, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +257.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 80.77%, compared to 16% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -125% and 65.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -41%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.46 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.61 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.16 Million and $1.57 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 285.5% for the current quarter and 193.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -113.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.1%.