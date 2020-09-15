Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 4,406,742 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.6 Million, closed the last trade at $1.15 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 7.48% during that session. The INPX stock price is -2443.48% off its 52-week high price of $29.25 and 19.91% above the 52-week low of $0.921. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.64 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inpixon (INPX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Sporting 7.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 14 when the INPX stock price touched $1.2 or saw a rise of 4.17%. Year-to-date, Inpixon shares have moved -76.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) have changed -14.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12000, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1043378% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12000 while the price target rests at a high of $12000. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1043378% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1043378% from current levels.

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.92 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.63 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2017. Year-ago sales stood $11.24 Million and $15Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.1% for the current quarter and -69.1% for the next.

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.