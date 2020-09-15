Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,282,806 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $463.1 Million, closed the last trade at $26.39 per share which meant it lost -$2.51 on the day or -8.69% during that session. The GRAF stock price is -23.15% off its 52-week high price of $32.5 and 62.6% above the 52-week low of $9.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) trade information

Despite being -8.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 10 when the GRAF stock price touched $32.50- or saw a rise of 18.8%. Year-to-date, Graf Industrial Corp. shares have moved 158.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) have changed 49.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 660.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 504.44.

Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -439.6%.

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.21% with a share float percentage of 102.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Graf Industrial Corp. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glazer Capital LLC with over 3.93 Million shares worth more than $54.6 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Glazer Capital LLC held 22.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Magnetar Financial LLC, with the holding of over 2.53 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.1 Million and represent 14.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Litman Gregory Masters Alternative Strategies Fund and Water Island Diversified Event-Driven Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.48% shares in the company for having 85102 shares of worth $1.18 Million while later fund manager owns 26.51 Thousand shares of worth $275.39 Thousand as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.