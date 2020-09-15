Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) has a beta value of 2.64 and has seen 1,189,453 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.4 Million, closed the last trade at $3.82 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.79% during that session. The GENE stock price is -169.63% off its 52-week high price of $10.3 and 63.09% above the 52-week low of $1.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) trade information

Sporting 0.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 11 when the GENE stock price touched $4.03-5 or saw a rise of 5.21%. Year-to-date, Genetic Technologies Limited shares have moved 91.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) have changed -2.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 91.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 571.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.65 while the price target rests at a high of $25.65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +571.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 571.47% from current levels.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +49.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -9.6%.