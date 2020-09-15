eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 1,036,012 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $92.99 Million, closed the last trade at $1.38 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 10.4% during that session. The EMAN stock price is -37.68% off its 52-week high price of $1.9 and 89.86% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 955.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that eMagin Corporation (EMAN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) trade information

Sporting 10.4% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 14 when the EMAN stock price touched $1.39 or saw a rise of 0.72%. Year-to-date, eMagin Corporation shares have moved 301.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) have changed -21.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 44.93% from current levels.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that eMagin Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +590% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.44%, compared to -0.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60% and -200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.9 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.1 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $7.92 Million and $7.33 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.2% for the current quarter and -3.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +58.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.