CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) has a beta value of 2.89 and has seen 1,144,147 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $194.77 Million, closed the last trade at $10.01 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 4.82% during that session. The CLSK stock price is -39.66% off its 52-week high price of $13.98 and 90.31% above the 52-week low of $0.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.66 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Sporting 4.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 10 when the CLSK stock price touched $10.55- or saw a rise of 5.12%. Year-to-date, CleanSpark, Inc. shares have moved 87.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) have changed -11.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +79.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 79.82% from current levels.

CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +54.1%.