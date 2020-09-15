Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has a beta value of 2.83 and has seen 2,094,697 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.27 Billion, closed the recent trade at $57.27 per share which meant it gained $1.88 on the day or 3.39% during that session. The CZR stock price is -23.52% off its 52-week high price of $70.74 and 94.38% above the 52-week low of $3.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.86 Million shares.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Sporting 3.39% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the CZR stock price touched $57.47- or saw a rise of 0.43%. Year-to-date, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. shares have moved -4.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have changed 38.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.18.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +301.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -597.28%, compared to -24.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -625.5% and -647.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +66.1%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.64 Billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.91 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $663.18 Million and $592.12 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 147.6% for the current quarter and 223.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -15.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.5%.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.14 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $406.36 Million and represent 10.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.07% shares in the company for having 5986244 shares of worth $239.81 Million while later fund manager owns 2.34 Million shares of worth $93.56 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.37% of company’s outstanding stock.