Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) has a beta value of 0.51 and has seen 1,106,211 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.36 Million, closed the last trade at $0.68 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 6.62% during that session. The OGEN stock price is -207.35% off its 52-week high price of $2.09 and 47.06% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) trade information

Sporting 6.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 09 when the OGEN stock price touched $0.6959 or saw a rise of 2.57%. Year-to-date, Oragenics, Inc. shares have moved 29.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) have changed -25.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 267.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +267.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 267.65% from current levels.

Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +57.6%.