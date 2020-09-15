Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,409,716 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.78 Billion, closed the recent trade at $45.58 per share which meant it gained $1.63 on the day or 3.7% during that session. The BILI stock price is -18.47% off its 52-week high price of $54 and 70.97% above the 52-week low of $13.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.99 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.84 Million shares.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

Sporting 3.7% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the BILI stock price touched $46.39- or saw a rise of 1.41%. Year-to-date, Bilibili Inc. shares have moved 145.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) have changed 9.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.88.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bilibili Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +98.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 114.89%, compared to 3.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -133.3% and -128.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +71.1%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $450.46 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $482.65 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $265.63 Million and $286.89 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 69.6% for the current quarter and 68.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -50.8%.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.4% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.72% with a share float percentage of 48.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bilibili Inc. having a total of 211 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 11.21 Million shares worth more than $519.16 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 26.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, with the holding of over 10Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $463.2 Million and represent 23.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 13.84% shares in the company for having 5812558 shares of worth $269.24 Million while later fund manager owns 2.5 Million shares of worth $68.46 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.95% of company’s outstanding stock.