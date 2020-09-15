Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 1,808,850 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $435.75 Million, closed the last trade at $13.24 per share which meant it gained $1.15 on the day or 9.51% during that session. The ALT stock price is -165.11% off its 52-week high price of $35.1 and 88.6% above the 52-week low of $1.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.8.

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Sporting 9.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 14 when the ALT stock price touched $13.71- or saw a rise of 3.43%. Year-to-date, Altimmune, Inc. shares have moved 600.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) have changed -46.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 315.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35 while the price target rests at a high of $80. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +504.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 164.35% from current levels.

Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Altimmune, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +358.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 417.35%, compared to 16% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -9.6% and -544% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -26.2%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.22 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.22 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $643Million and $575Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 89.7% for the current quarter and 112.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +50.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +89.5%.