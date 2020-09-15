Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 1,733,519 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.29 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.29 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 4.36% during that session. The TRCH stock price is -324.14% off its 52-week high price of $1.23 and 13.79% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 606.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) trade information

Sporting 4.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the TRCH stock price touched $0.312 or saw a rise of 9.68%. Year-to-date, Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. shares have moved -62.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) have changed -8.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.94 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 831.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.7 while the price target rests at a high of $2.7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +831.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 831.03% from current levels.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) estimates and forecasts

0 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $85Million for the current quarter. 0 have an estimated revenue figure of $45Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $311Million and $237Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -72.7% for the current quarter and -81% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -58.5%.