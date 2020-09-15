Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has a beta value of 2.11 and has seen 1,338,933 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $174.44 Million, closed the last trade at $4.09 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 2% during that session. The VUZI stock price is -24.69% off its 52-week high price of $5.1 and 78.97% above the 52-week low of $0.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) trade information

Sporting 2% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 10 when the VUZI stock price touched $4.55-1 or saw a rise of 10.11%. Year-to-date, Vuzix Corporation shares have moved 103.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) have changed 16.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +95.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 46.7% from current levels.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vuzix Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +344.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -39.36%, compared to 21.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.8% and 23.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +73.6%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.16 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.84 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.16 Million and $1.95 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 172.6% for the current quarter and 96.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -7.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.