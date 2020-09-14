Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) has a beta value of 2.24 and has seen 2,212,225 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.37 Million, closed the last trade at $6.96 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 4.04% during that session. The YTEN stock price is -348.28% off its 52-week high price of $31.2 and 49.71% above the 52-week low of $3.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.94.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) trade information

Sporting 4.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 10 when the YTEN stock price touched $8.45-1 or saw a rise of 17.63%. Year-to-date, Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. shares have moved 1.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 48.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) have changed 6.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 44.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 33.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 151.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +259.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 72.41% from current levels.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +49.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -86.54%, compared to -10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 85.3% and 92.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +14.1%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $240Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $280Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $224Million and $140Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.1% for the current quarter and 100% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +4%.