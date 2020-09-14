Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,243,564 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.35 Billion, closed the last trade at $23 per share which meant it lost -$0.38 on the day or -1.63% during that session. The RPAY stock price is -21.43% off its 52-week high price of $27.93 and 53.52% above the 52-week low of $10.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 870.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) trade information

Despite being -1.63% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 09 when the RPAY stock price touched $24.83- or saw a rise of 7.37%. Year-to-date, Repay Holdings Corporation shares have moved 57.%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) have changed -7.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28 while the price target rests at a high of $32. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +39.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.74% from current levels.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -693.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.35%.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 131.13% with a share float percentage of 143.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Repay Holdings Corporation having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.63 Million shares worth more than $113.92 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 7.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BAMCO Inc., with the holding of over 3.81 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $93.95 Million and represent 6.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.47% shares in the company for having 2031034 shares of worth $50.02 Million while later fund manager owns 1.33 Million shares of worth $23.8 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.27% of company’s outstanding stock.