Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 1,125,589 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $90.74 Million, closed the last trade at $0.77 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 12.69% during that session. The AAU stock price is -9.09% off its 52-week high price of $0.84 and 72.73% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 456.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 634.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) trade information

Sporting 12.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 11 when the AAU stock price touched $0.767 or saw a rise of 0.09%. Year-to-date, Almaden Minerals Ltd. shares have moved 30.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) have changed 11.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 757.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.14 while the price target rests at a high of $1.14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +48.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 48.05% from current levels.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -3.2%.