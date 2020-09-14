NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) has a beta value of 3.46 and has seen 1,646,921 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.56 Million, closed the last trade at $0.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -3% during that session. The NBY stock price is -155.26% off its 52-week high price of $1.94 and 68.42% above the 52-week low of $0.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 979.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) trade information

Despite being -3% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 11 when the NBY stock price touched $0.87 or saw a rise of 13.09%. Year-to-date, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 18.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) have changed -26.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 511.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 83.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 228.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.75 while the price target rests at a high of $3.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +327.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 130.26% from current levels.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +121.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -43.75%, compared to 16% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -300% and 76.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +72.1%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.52 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.95 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.61 Million and $1.7 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 56% for the current quarter and 73.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +42.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -25.3%.