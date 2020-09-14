J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 13,526,799 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.13 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.62 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 24.77% during that session. The JILL stock price is -275.81% off its 52-week high price of $2.33 and 50% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 773.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.38 Million shares.

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) trade information

Sporting 24.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 14 when the JILL stock price touched $0.8454 or saw a rise of 18.36%. Year-to-date, J.Jill, Inc. shares have moved -38.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) have changed 37.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.74.

J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that J.Jill, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1950%, compared to -33.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -185.7% and -100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -33.6%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -525.9%.

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.29% with a share float percentage of 84.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with J.Jill, Inc. having a total of 93 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 935.42 Thousand shares worth more than $647.31 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 494.56 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $342.23 Thousand and represent 1.1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.81% shares in the company for having 362733 shares of worth $222.36 Thousand while later fund manager owns 217.24 Thousand shares of worth $150.33 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.