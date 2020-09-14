Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 1,925,358 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.75 Billion, closed the last trade at $243.24 per share which meant it lost -$10.81 on the day or -4.26% during that session. The COUP stock price is -45.35% off its 52-week high price of $353.55 and 59.3% above the 52-week low of $99.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) trade information

Despite being -4.26% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 04 when the COUP stock price touched $307.89 or saw a rise of 21%. Year-to-date, Coupa Software Incorporated shares have moved 66.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) have changed -13.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $279.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $100 while the price target rests at a high of $328. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +34.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -58.89% from current levels.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coupa Software Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +101.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.31%, compared to 4.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -85% and -95.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +27.9%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $123.71 Million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $129.67 Million for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $101.78 Million and $111.45 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.5% for the current quarter and 16.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -51.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.2%.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.32% with a share float percentage of 103.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coupa Software Incorporated having a total of 452 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 8.48 Million shares worth more than $2.35 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 12.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.19 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.71 Billion and represent 8.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.76% shares in the company for having 1901435 shares of worth $526.77 Million while later fund manager owns 1.77 Million shares of worth $490.21 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.57% of company’s outstanding stock.