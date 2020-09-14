Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 10,103,882 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $84.09 Million, closed the last trade at $4.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.79 on the day or -14.06% during that session. The STSA stock price is -647.52% off its 52-week high price of $36.105 and 5.8% above the 52-week low of $4.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (STSA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.7.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) trade information

Despite being -14.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 09 when the STSA stock price touched $24.50- or saw a rise of 80.29%. Year-to-date, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -75.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -78.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) have changed -80.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 280.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 137.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 143.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +624.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -17.18% from current levels.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (STSA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -255%.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.85% with a share float percentage of 88.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 4.68 Million shares worth more than $134.65 Million. As of June 29, 2020, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 26.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc., with the holding of over 1.89 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.24 Million and represent 10.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.65% shares in the company for having 983382 shares of worth $28.28 Million while later fund manager owns 230Thousand shares of worth $6.61 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.