salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 1,814,466 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $235.58 Billion, closed the recent trade at $248.21 per share which meant it gained $5.11 on the day or 2.1% during that session. The CRM stock price is -14.62% off its 52-week high price of $284.5 and 53.55% above the 52-week low of $115.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.09 Million shares.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) trade information

Sporting 2.1% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 10 when the CRM stock price touched $256.51 or saw a rise of 3.35%. Year-to-date, salesforce.com, inc. shares have moved 52.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have changed 28.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.54.

salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) estimates and forecasts

31 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.25 Billion for the current quarter. 31 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.52 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.51 Billion and $4.85 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.3% for the current quarter and 13.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -89.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.48%.