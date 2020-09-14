BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) has a beta value of 0.04 and has seen 1,387,975 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $140.64 Million, closed the last trade at $2.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.28% during that session. The BLU stock price is -418.53% off its 52-week high price of $12.03 and 1.29% above the 52-week low of $2.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

Despite being -1.28% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 08 when the BLU stock price touched $2.65-1 or saw a rise of 12.45%. Year-to-date, BELLUS Health Inc. shares have moved -69.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) have changed -10.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 179.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.9 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +331.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25% from current levels.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -168.9%.