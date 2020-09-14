Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 37,826,000 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.54 Billion, closed the last trade at $24.19 per share which meant it gained $0.88 on the day or 3.78% during that session. The SNAP stock price is -10.62% off its 52-week high price of $26.76 and 67.38% above the 52-week low of $7.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Snap Inc. (SNAP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 37 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) trade information

Sporting 3.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 11 when the SNAP stock price touched $24.42- or saw a rise of 0.93%. Year-to-date, Snap Inc. shares have moved 48.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) have changed 11.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 65.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.02, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $31. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +28.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -25.59% from current levels.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Snap Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +113.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.75%, compared to 4.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25% and -33.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +27.5%.

31 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $548.77 Million for the current quarter. 30 have an estimated revenue figure of $717.68 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $446.2 Million and $560.89 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23% for the current quarter and 28% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +22.2%.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.84% with a share float percentage of 66.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Snap Inc. having a total of 632 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 113.52 Million shares worth more than $2.67 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 9.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 86.56 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.03 Billion and represent 7.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 33047072 shares of worth $581.96 Million while later fund manager owns 28.81 Million shares of worth $676.75 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.