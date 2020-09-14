Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has a beta value of 2.43 and has seen 8,415,458 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.62 Billion, closed the recent trade at $27.64 per share which meant it gained $8.67 on the day or 45.7% during that session. The SGMS stock price is -14.44% off its 52-week high price of $31.63 and 86.4% above the 52-week low of $3.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 631.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 Million shares.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) trade information

Sporting 45.7% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 14 when the SGMS stock price touched $28.77- or saw a rise of 4.8%. Year-to-date, Scientific Games Corporation shares have moved 2.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 41.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) have changed 33.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.95.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Scientific Games Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +117.3% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 260.71%, compared to -0.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -640% and 63% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.3%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $653.72 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $776.05 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $851.14 Million and $863Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -23.2% for the current quarter and -10.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +63.9%.