Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) has a beta value of 4.74 and has seen 1,059,462 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.72 Million, closed the last trade at $0.76 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.41% during that session. The DLPN stock price is -227.63% off its 52-week high price of $2.49 and 56.58% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 532.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) trade information

Sporting 1.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 11 when the DLPN stock price touched $0.8075 or saw a rise of 5.91%. Year-to-date, Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. shares have moved 8.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) have changed -20.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 290.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 99.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 150% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.7 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +163.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 123.68% from current levels.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.5 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.2 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $5.8 Million and $6.45 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5.2% for the current quarter and 11.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +37.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +57.2%.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.63% with a share float percentage of 21.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 1.65 Million shares worth more than $1.44 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Bard Associates Inc. held 12.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 527.01 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $458.66 Thousand and represent 3.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 427208 shares of worth $371.8 Thousand while later fund manager owns 99.8 Thousand shares of worth $86.86 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.