Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 1,473,841 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.88 Billion, closed the recent trade at $86.66 per share which meant it gained $4.48 on the day or 5.45% during that session. The AEM stock price is -0.81% off its 52-week high price of $87.36 and 64.23% above the 52-week low of $31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 894.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 Million shares.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) trade information

Sporting 5.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 14 when the AEM stock price touched $87.12- or saw a rise of 0.98%. Year-to-date, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares have moved 40.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) have changed 9.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +120.5% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 83.51%, compared to 21.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 67.6% and 94.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +23.2%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $972.21 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.05 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $682.96 Million and $753.1 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 42.4% for the current quarter and 39.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +36.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +242.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 53.58%.

AEM Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.8 at a share yield of 0.97%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.96%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.25% with a share float percentage of 76.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited having a total of 701 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 13.25 Million shares worth more than $848.83 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with the holding of over 9.58 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $613.86 Million and represent 3.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.46% shares in the company for having 10826731 shares of worth $693.56 Million while later fund manager owns 4.17 Million shares of worth $244.44 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.72% of company’s outstanding stock.