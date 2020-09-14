The consensus among analysts is that Teligent, Inc. (TLGT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.48.

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) trade information

Sporting 17.8% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 11 when the TLGT stock price touched $1.43 or saw a rise of 2.8%. Year-to-date, Teligent, Inc. shares have moved -67.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) have changed -38.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 839.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1338.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1338.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1338.85% from current levels.

Teligent, Inc. (TLGT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Teligent, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.07% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -270% and 25.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -24%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -49.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +31% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.