Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) has a beta value of 2.8 and has seen 1,518,846 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $137.88 Million, closed the last trade at $0.69 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 4.01% during that session. The MTNB stock price is -260.87% off its 52-week high price of $2.49 and 28.99% above the 52-week low of $0.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.67 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) trade information

Sporting 4.01% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 04 when the MTNB stock price touched $0.75 or saw a rise of 7.56%. Year-to-date, Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -69.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) have changed -18.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 389.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.8 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +624.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 160.87% from current levels.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +17.5%.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.78% with a share float percentage of 22.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Boxer Capital, LLC with over 11.48 Million shares worth more than $8.87 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Boxer Capital, LLC held 5.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vivo Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 11.28 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.72 Million and represent 5.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.57% shares in the company for having 5112722 shares of worth $3.95 Million while later fund manager owns 2.54 Million shares of worth $1.96 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.28% of company’s outstanding stock.